Bihar man who promised to send his father extra money among dead in train crash

Migrant worker Raja Patel, 26, promised to send his father extra money for his medicines before he left his village in Bihar’s East Champaran en route to Kerala on the Kolkata-Chennai Coromandel Express on Friday.

Patel’s father, Bholan, said they learned about his son’s death from the other migrant workers travelling with him. (HT PHOTO)

He was not even halfway through his journey when the train went off the tracks and hit another one before crashing into a parked freight train near Odisha’s Balasore. Patel was among at least 290 passengers who were left dead in one of the worst railway accidents in the country.

Patel’s father, Bholan, said they learned about his son’s death from the other migrant workers travelling with him. “He promised to send an additional ₹500 for my medicines before leaving for Kerala,” said Bholan Patel.

Raja Patel’s widow was inconsolable at their home in East Champaran’s Chikani village.

Avanish Kumar Pandey, a neighbour, said Raja Patel was the sole breadwinner of his family living in abject poverty. “...[Raja Patel] supported his family as his father has been unable to work due to a spinal problem...,” he said.

Vivek Paswan, who was travelling with Patel, said it was around 7pm on Friday when he was jolted out of sleep and found himself on the train floor with people and goods tumbled over. “...we managed to get out of the train coach but lost all my belongings. We want the government to help us reach our village,” said Vivek Paswan.

Vishal Paswan, another member of the group of migrant workers, said except for medical assistance and food, they got no help from anyone.

East Champaran district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said some passengers travelling on the train are from his district. “We are looking into the matter,” he said.