Migrant worker rescued from Kerala drain, claims he was trapped there by a magician

A migrant worker purportedly from West Bengal was pulled out of a drain in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Saturday (June 6) by fire force personnel, and he said he'd been stuck there for the past few days. Adding to the intrigue of the circumstances, the man claimed that he had been trapped there “by a magician”.

Migrant worker claims he was trapped in a drain in Kozhikode, Kerala for the last few days by a magician(Manish/HT)

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The incident was first brought to light by a passerby who noticed a hand stretching out of a small opening in the drain, officials told news agency PTI. After being pulled out, the man told fire force personnel that he has been trapped there for the past few days by a magician.

“There is something suspicious and mysterious about how he got inside it. There is no open manhole or slab nearby from where he could have entered or fallen inside the drain. He was also dressed only in a trouser,” a fire force official said. “He is claiming that he was put inside it by magic by some magician.”

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{{^usCountry}} Once the issue was brought to the notice of the officials, a hydraulic machine was used to pull one of the slabs covering the drain. Following this, the victim was pulled out with the personnel's support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the issue was brought to the notice of the officials, a hydraulic machine was used to pull one of the slabs covering the drain. Following this, the victim was pulled out with the personnel's support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Civic activists call for integrated governance model in Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Civic activists call for integrated governance model in Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the rescue efforts proving successful, the circumstances surrounding the man's position, in particular questions regarding how he got stuck in the drain in the first place continue to puzzle officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the rescue efforts proving successful, the circumstances surrounding the man's position, in particular questions regarding how he got stuck in the drain in the first place continue to puzzle officials. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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