Goa panchayat notice to Mika Singh over construction of his beachfront bungalow

PANAJI: A local village panchayat in Goa has issued a notice to renowned Punjabi and Bollywood singer and rapper Mika Singh asking him to stop the construction of his beachfront villa in Anjuna, alleging that it is being built without any permissions and in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The sarpanch of Anjuna, Patrick Almeida said that the local body has issued Singh a notice directing him to stop the work after it received a complaint from Gambino Drago and Ravi Harmalkar who alleged that Singh had begun the construction “without obtaining any permission from the appropriate authorities” including the local village panchayat of Anjuna, the Town and Country Planning Department and the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The duo alleged that the construction of the two-storied villa was well into the sea and enclosed an area 3 metre beyond what would otherwise be the high tide line. According to Coastal Zone Regulations, no construction is permitted between 0-200 metres from the high tide line with exceptions only being given to structures belonging to traditional fisher communities that existed before the notification came into force.

The complainants alleged that the construction of Mika Singh’s villa was well into the sea and enclosed an area 3 metre beyond what would otherwise be the high tide line.

“We have received the complaint and have issued him a notice asking him to stop the work. If there is no satisfactory reply to the notice, we will place the matter before the panchayat body and take further action,” the sarpanch said. The singer is yet to respond to the notice, he added.

“You are hereby directed to stop the illegal construction immediately on receipt of this notice,” the village panchayat said in the notice addressed to Singh.

An email from HT to Singh’s office remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.