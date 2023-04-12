Mika Singh salutes PM Modi from Doha airport. Here's why

Punjabi singer Mika Singh on Wednesday was overjoyed, after discovering that he could use Indian currency at Doha airport in Qatar, while shopping at the luxury Louis Vuitton outlet. Singh saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thanked him for 'internationalising' Indian currency.

Singer Mika Singh at Qatar International Airport.

"Good morning. I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whil shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn't that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars," Singh tweeted.

The tweet was posted in the morning and has now received more than 9,000 likes and around 2 lakh views. Netizens applauded Singh for sharing the news, and welcomed the move.

"Indian currency getting stronger," commented one user. "Power of new India"," tweeted another.

Other users shared a number of emojis expressing their happiness and giving thumbs up to the singer's tweet.

In another significant development, last month, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s leading payments platform PayNow were integrated. This linkage enabled real-time funds transfer between users of both countries.

According to some media reports, UPI may now extend to Mauritius, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The project is expected to greatly benefit the Indian diaspora, especially migrant workers and students abroad, as it allows faster and cost-efficient funds transfer across both countries without the mandate of getting onboard the other payment system.

