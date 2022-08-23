‘Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan’: Congress releases slogan for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled the logo, tagline and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 3,570 km-long nationwide foot march led by Rahul Gandhi that will be kick-started on September 7.

Senior party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh unveiled the tagline of the yatra, ‘Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan’ (Come Together, Unite the Nation), and also launched its website in New Delhi.

“The purpose of this yatra is ‘Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, judd jaye pura vatan’ (One step by you, one step by me, come together to unite the nation),” said Digvijaya Singh, who heads the yatra organising committee.

“Hatred is being spread in the country, central agencies are being misused, the rupee is falling, the Constitution is being disrespected... Sonia Gandhi in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir had said that people from all walks of lives, from all religions and castes, would join the ‘nafrat chhodo, Bharat jodo’ campaign,” he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will commence in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu at 5pm on September 7 which will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories, covering over 3,500 km in around 150 days. The other states will also hold Bharat Jodo Yatra and related events under the programme which will be live-streamed.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra stands against political division, economic inequality, social polarisation, abuse of the Constitution of India and the growing centralisation of power that the Union government holds over states.

Responding to queries on why the newly launched campaign’s documents do not possess the Congress logo, the duo said the yatra is a “non-partisan” initiative even though it is led by the party.

Singh claimed that the country has not witnessed neither a ‘padayatra’ nor any mass contact programme of this scale before.

“There will be 100 ‘padayatris’ who will walk from start to finish. They will be ‘Bharat Yatris’. Around 100 people will keep joining from the states through which this yatra is not passing, these people will be ‘Atithi Yatras’. Around 100 yatris will be involved from the states through which the journey will pass, these will be ‘Pradesh Yatris’. At a time, there will be 300 padayatris,” Singh said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi will be a ‘Bharat Yatri’.

Earlier on Monday, former party president Rahul Gandhi opened the doors of the campaign to civil society organisations. The yatra will retain its political flavour but will not be a Congress affair, as demanded by a large section of civil society organisations in a meeting with Gandhi on Monday. The Wayanad MP described his upcoming yatra as ‘tapasya’ (devotion). “We will continue to walk in the yatra irrespective of the size of the crowd,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)