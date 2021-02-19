Militant attack in Srinagar leaves two policemen dead

Two police personnel, who were attacked by an unidentified gunman in Barzulla, Srinagar, earlier in the day, succumbed to their injuries on Friday.

Police and paramilitary forces in the area have launched a search operation for the militant who managed to flee soon after shooting indiscriminately.

A police spokesperson said that a police party was attacked by militants on Friday afternoon. “The [deceased] policemen were selection grade constable Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and constable Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam who succumbed to their injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights

A video of the attack went viral on social media in which a person clad in a pheran can be seen firing from an AK 47 rifle at the cops.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a new terror group which is controlled by Lashkar-e-Taiba as per intelligence, has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Meanwhile, mainstream politicians have condemned the attack. National Conference vice-president Omar tweeted, “What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time.”

PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said, “Condemn the killing of two policemen in the Baghat attack. My heart goes out to their families & loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery.”