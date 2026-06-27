...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Militant chief remanded to 4-day police custody in UAPA cases in Manipur

During the hearing, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Singjamei police station sought custody of the accused for further investigation

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 08:56 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A special court in Imphal on Saturday remanded a self-styled chairman of the proscribed underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), to four days of police custody till June 30 in connection with multiple cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police said Dilip Singh is wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases registered under the UAPA. (Representative Image/iStock)

Haobijam Dilip Singh (52), alias Taibanganba was produced before the special judge (NIA), Imphal West, by a Delhi police team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar Meena after being brought to Manipur following his arrest in New Delhi.

During the hearing, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Singjamei police station sought custody of the accused for further investigation, which the court granted.

The court had earlier issued a production warrant against the accused on May 27, directing that he be produced on or before June 27. In compliance with the order, he was presented before the court on Saturday.

According to the investigating agency, Dilip Singh was arrested in New Delhi on June 1, 2026, during a joint operation carried out by the Delhi police special cell, Manipur police, and central agencies. He was apprehended shortly after arriving in the national capital, where he was allegedly scheduled to attend a clandestine meeting.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Militant chief remanded to 4-day police custody in UAPA cases in Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.