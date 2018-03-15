Militants attack BJP leader in Kashmir’s Pulwama, his personal security officer injured
Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district.india Updated: Mar 15, 2018 15:46 IST
PTI, Srinagar
A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.
Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.
While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.
He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.