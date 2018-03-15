 Militants attack BJP leader in Kashmir’s Pulwama, his personal security officer injured | india news | Hindustan Times
Militants attack BJP leader in Kashmir’s Pulwama, his personal security officer injured

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district.

india Updated: Mar 15, 2018 15:46 IST
Anwar Khan escaped the attack unhurt but this personal security officer was injured.
Anwar Khan escaped the attack unhurt but this personal security officer was injured. (PTI File Photo/Representative image)

A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.

He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

