Militants escape after firing near Air Force station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Suspected militants escaped after firing at a water pump house of the Air Force in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening after sentries returned the fire, the army said.

“2-3 terrorists fired and lobbed grenade at the Air Force Water Pump House, Malangpora located outside AF Station, Awantipora at around 5:30 pm today. The fire was effectively retaliated by alert sentries. The terrorists fled. There is no loss of life or property. Search operations are underway,” an army spokesperson said.

Earlier, the minor skirmish led to rumours that the Air Force station itself was attacked.

Police was, however, quick to issue a statement saying that there was no attack on the station but that there was an exchange of fire near the “water point”.

“A security force vehicle while returning from a nearby water point had exchange of fire with militants. Area under cordon,” the official state police Twitter handle said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the firing.