Home / India News / Militants open fire on security personnel in J&K's Shopian; no casualty reported
Militants open fire on security personnel in J&K's Shopian; no casualty reported

The ultras opened fire on a mobile check party of the police and CRPF at Imamsahib in Shopian town around 3.20 pm, officials said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Police and Army carry out an encounter at a forest in the Peer Ki Gali area of Shopian district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Militants opened fire on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday but there was no damage in the incident, officials said.

The ultras opened fire on a mobile check party of the police and CRPF at Imamsahib in Shopian town around 3.20 pm, they added.

There was no report of any casualty and the assailants managed to flee, taking advantage of the chaos triggered by the firing, the officials said.

