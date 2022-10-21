Military chopper crash site ‘very remote’, may take hours of trek to reach | Video

A military helicopter crashed Friday morning in remote area of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. The chopper crashed at 10.43am near Singging village, 25 km from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district, according to PRO (Defence). No details are available on the passengers and their condition.

“Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers,” Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet along with a video of the crash site.

In the video, smoke can be seen billowing from the location of the crash.

Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MNdxtI7ZRq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2022

Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia, PRO (Defence) based in Tezpur, Assam, said that the search and rescue operation has been launched after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed at Migging.

A senior district official also confirmed the crash saying teams have been sent to the crash site for search and rescue operation.

Jummar Basar, superintendent of police, Upper Siang, said that the location of the crash is very remote and it could take several hours of trek to reach the site.

"We have dispatched a team to the place. More details will be known once they reach the site," said Basar said.

(With inputs from Bureau)

