Home / India News / Military Nursing Service dy DG wins National Florence Nightingale Award for 2020
india news

Military Nursing Service dy DG wins National Florence Nightingale Award for 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award in a virtual ceremony on Brig Saraswati for her contribution as a nurse administrator
By Malavika Murali
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Brig SV Saraswati. (Sourced)

The National Florence Nightingale Award, the highest national distinction a nurse can achieve, has been conferred upon Brig SV Saraswati, deputy director-General of Military Nursing Service (MNS) for 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award in a virtual ceremony on Brig Saraswati for her contribution as a nurse administrator.

“As a renowned operation theatre nurse, she has assisted in more than 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries and has trained residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Brig Saraswati is from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and was commissioned into the MNS on December 28, 1983. She has served in the MNS for more than three and half decades, especially in perioperative nursing.

She has served at several pan-India Army hospitals and United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in Congo, according to the government statement, where she has done various outreach activities for the troops and trained more than 1,000 soldiers and families in basic life support.

She received the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2005), the United Nations Medal (MONOC) (2007), and the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation for her outstanding service (2015).

