Millet pulao, beetroot raita: What's on BRICS Gala dinner menu?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a gala dinner, on Saturday, for leaders of BRICS member countries at the Bharat Mandapam. The grand dinner was accompanied by performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India as well as other member countries of BRICS. Track live updates on BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive at Bharat Mandapam to attend a dinner hosted for visiting dignitaries of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is a look at the menu of the gala dinner:

Starters: Khandvi Mille - Feuille, Khumb Galouti

Main Course: Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik, Carrot Bean Poriyal, Thakkali Belle Saaru, Millet Pulao, Beetroot Raita

Dessert: Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi, Shahtoot Phirni

Gala dinner menu

Deep Dive What dishes were included in the main course of the BRICS gala dinner? The main course of the BRICS gala dinner included Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik, Carrot Bean Poriyal, Thakkali Belle Saaru, Millet Pulao, and Beetroot Raita. Why did PM Modi host a gala dinner for BRICS leaders? PM Modi hosted the gala dinner to welcome and honor the leaders of BRICS member countries during the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi. How many artists participated in the performance during the BRICS gala dinner? An ensemble of over 100 artists, primarily from India and other BRICS member countries, performed during the BRICS gala dinner.

Guests at gala dinner

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the dinner, followed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the dinner, followed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also arrived at the venue for the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi.

Also read: Iran President, UAE Crown Prince meet on BRICS sidelines, back joint statement urging restraint in West Asia war

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and chief ministers, travelled together by bus to Bharat Mandapam for the dinner.

Earlier, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, along with other ministers, departed for Bharat Mandapam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also departed for the venue along with other ministers.

18th BRICS Summit in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India is hosting the BRICS Summit at the sprawling venue in central Delhi on September 12-13, which is being attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state, among other top dignitaries.

Also read: PM Modi, Putin and Xi hold hands at BRICS summit in a powerful show of unity

"A large group of artistes -- classical dancers and musicians, largely from India -- as well as musicians from various other member countries of BRICS, will showcase 'BRICS Symphony' during the gala dinner that the prime minister will host for the invited leaders on September 12, the day the Summit opens, at the Bharat Mandapam," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Friendship mural at Summit venue

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inspired by the Indian concept of 'Sangam' -- meeting of rivers -- artists from various member countries of BRICS have come together to create a large-scale thematic mural at the Summit venue, symbolising friendship and a confluence of cultures.

The vibrant canvas, born out of the "BRICS Friendship Mural project", is displayed on a wall inside the main Bharat Mandapam building, which houses the Summit Room, a senior official of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the cultural arm of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told PTI.

It was created under the theme "Sangam: Confluence of Cultures" and brings together the diverse artistic traditions of the BRICS member countries in a single collaborative public artwork.