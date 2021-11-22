Minimum temperatures likely to fall sharply over northwest, central India

New Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday – three degrees below normal – while minimum temperatures are likely to fall by two to four degrees over most parts of northwest and central India in the next two days, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

A well-marked low pressure area is lying over southeast and east-central Arabian Sea with a cyclonic circulation extending up to the middle tropospheric levels.

A line of low pressure area is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area up to Maharashtra at lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southern Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas at lower tropospheric level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next four to five days.

In association with the cyclonic circulation, light to moderate rainfall is likely over parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next five days.

Isolated to heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 24 to 26.

Wind speeds reaching 40-50kmph gusting up to 60kmph are likely over east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea on Monday.

The sea will be between rough and very rough over east-central Arabian Sea and the adjoining west-central area on Monday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.