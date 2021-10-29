Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minimum temperatures to fall in northwest, central India during next two weeks

Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall over parts of northwest, central and peninsular India during the next two weeks, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low-pressure area is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast. It is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours.

A trough - a line of low pressure - in easterlies is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with this low-pressure area to the northwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Delhi records lowest minimum temp this season, air quality deteriorates

Isolated heavy rainfall was expected in Kerala and Mahe till November 1. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema till October 31.

Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till November 1.

Mainly dry weather is expected across northwest and central India and parts of east and northeast India during next five days.

The IMD’s extended-range forecast for the next two weeks shows minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-3 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius) at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and western parts of Uttarakhand.

