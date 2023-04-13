Minister lauds encounter killing of Atiq Ahmad's son: ‘Jungle raj cannot…’

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, and said that the rule of law always prevails in states where the Bhartiya Janata Party is in power.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.(Amlan Paliwal)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tomar said: "BJP government believes in strict punishment to criminals. Asad was a declared criminal and had a bounty of 5 lakhs on him. The encounter happened when he attempted to flee. I whole-heartedly congratulate UP Police.”

The Union minister further praised the BJP-led government in the northern state, and said: “Wherever there is rule of BJP, jungle raj cannot prevail, only rule of law will prevail there”.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Director-General of Police, the Special Director-General (Law and Order) and the team of cops involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Yogi Adityanath and the ruling BJP for 'fake encounters' to divert people's attention from 'real issues' with less than a month to go for state-wide civic body polls.

"By doing fake encounters, BJP government is trying to divert attention from real issues. BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated…" Yadav tweeted.

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the UP's Police in Jhansi. They carried a ₹5 lakh reward on their heads.

Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in court when told of his son's death.

