Aryan Khan case: NCB replies to 'extortion' allegation, Nawab Malik says SIT should probe

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said he will meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union home minister Amit Shah and demand an SIT probe against the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede. The NCB, on the other hand, issued a statement and said Prabhakar Sail whose video has created a stir in the Aryan Khan case should submit his prayer to the court.

As reported by news agency ANI, Nawab Malik in Aurangabad said crores of rupees have been collected and an organised crime was executed for a year in Mumbai. "Two cases are open and not even one arrest has been made in a year. People were being called and money was being collected from them. False cases were being raised. If probed, there will be more revelations. We will demand CM for an SIT probe," Nawab Malik said.

As the NCB is probing the cruise rave party case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, a shocking allegation was levelled against Sameer Wankhede. A 40-year-old man, who claimed to be private investigator KP Gosavi's driver/bodyguard, said he was signed on blank papers by Wankhede when he went to the NCB office after Aryan Khan's detention. Wankhede said he will give a 'befitting' reply.

NCB Mumbai DDG Mutha Ashok Jain issued a statement in which he said through social media Prabhakar Sail's account has come to his notice. "As he is a witness in the case and as the case is before the honourable court and subjudice, he needs to submit his prayer to the honourable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say. In addition, there are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr Prabhakar," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday shared a purported video showing Aryan Khan with KP Gosavi inside the NCB office where Aryan Khan can be seen saying something on KP Gosavi's phone. "Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking," Raut said.

1. NCB involved outsiders during the raid of the cruise rave party, Malik alleged. NCB said independent witnesses are part of all their operations.

2. NCB released three people with a connection with a BJP leader, Malik said. The agency said NCB released six people, not three as there was not enough evidence to arrest them.

3. Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion. Wankhede slammed such personal attacks and said he has nothing to hide.

4. Nawab Malik issues a threat to Sameer Wankhede and said he will be put behind the bars. Wankhede said he is just a central government officer while Malik is a minister.

5. Nawab Malik also raised questions about Sameer Wankhede's apparent visits to Dubai and the Maldives. The NCB issued a statement saying Wankhede never visited Dubai, while Wankhede himself clarified that he went to the Maldives with his family.