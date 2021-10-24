'Put a bomb of 25 crore': What KP Gosavi's ex-aide 'exposed' on Aryan Khan case

Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, who claimed to be the former driver/body guard of private detective KP Gosavi, a witness in the Aryan Khan case, on Sunday alleged that Gosavi took ₹50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise on October 2, news agency ANI reported. A video of Prabhakar has come to the surface while he has filed an affidavit on the same issue, according to reports.

Here is what Prabhakar Sail said in his affidavit:

1. On October 1, Gosavi called Sail and asked him to be ready by 7.30am the next day. Gosavi apparently left for Ahmedabad. On October 2, Sail was sent a location in the evening which was the NCB office and was asked to come the next day. On October 3 (after the raid), Sail reached the NCB office when Gosavi was inside with an NCB officer. Both of them left and instructed him to wait.

2. After some time, Gosavi came back and met one person named Sam d'souza 500 metre away from the NCB office. They spoke for five minutes, Prabhakar said.

3. After the 5-minute meeting Gosavi was back with Prabhakar and they were on the way to someplace. Gosavi was talking to Sam over the phone. "...you put a bomb of 25 crore and let's settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede," Gosavi said, as claimed by his driver.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani came and met Sam, Gosavi and the three talked inside a car.

5. Gosavi apparently asked Sail to collect 50 lakh cash from a spot which he did and handed over the money to Gosavi, Sail said. Then the driver was asked to give the money to Sam. When he delivered the bags and Sam counted, there were 38 lakhs in the bag, teh driver said.

6. "KP Gosavi is missing now and I now fear that NCB officials and other persons involved may kill me or abduct me," Sail wrote in his affidavit.

7. Sail was called at the NCB office as a witness too where he saw Aryan Khan. "When I reached inside the NCB office Sameer Wankhede instructed the staff to take my signature and one, Salekar from NCB told me to sign on 10 blank papers. NCB officer asked me for Aadhaar details but I was not carrying an Adhar card so I told him to send a soft copy on WhatsApp," he said.

The revelations have created a stir in the ongoing case of Aryan Khan as Maharashtra ministers have been alleging that the NCB is only after the celebrities. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut shared a video of Aryan Khan at the NCB custody and raised questions over NCB's functioning. '

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “We will give a fitting reply”.