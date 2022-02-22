Minister’s attack on Muslims sparks political controversy

Karnataka minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj, KS Eshwarappa, on Monday alleged the involvement of Muslims in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday night, even though police have not made any statement to the effect.

Alleging that Muslim anti-social elements had killed the activist, Harsha, Eshwarappa told reporters on Monday,“I’m very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist... I’m going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We’ll not allow ‘goondaism’.”

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police had clues on who the perpetrators were. “They will be nabbed as soon as possible. I have directed the police authorities to prevent any untoward incident in Shivamogga,” he said.

Bommai did not comment on Eshwarappa’s allegations. “All I can say is that investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.

Eshwarappa is already facing criticism from the opposition Congress for his remarks that the saffron flag will replace the tricolour in several years.

Responding to Eshwarappa’s allegations, Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar, said: “He has already violated the Indian Flag Code. A case must be registered against him and he must be sacked… It (Harsha’s killing) has nothing to do with the hijab issue. It was the result of personal enmity between two groups... the police must thoroughly investigate the incident.”

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of home minister Araga Jnanendra over the incident. He said: “The murder was committed in Shivamogga district from where the home minister, Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa hail. I demand the resignation of the home minister...” he added.

Prathap Simha, the BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu on Monday lashed out at the state government, calling it “shameful” that a “Hindu” worker of the party was killed under its own administration.

Minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Shobha Karandlaje sent a letter to Bommai, demanding that the probe be handed over to the NIA.

