Ministers given district charge, deputy CM to look after Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After 20 days in power, the Siddaramaiah government on Friday announced its district-in-charge ministers. The announcement came through a government order, introducing a mix of anticipated and unexpected appointments. In a move aimed at reinforcing local representation, several ministers have been assigned to their respective home districts. (ANI)

Among the key designations, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing Bengaluru city. Shivakumar also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru development, emphasizing his vital role in shaping the city’s future.

In a move aimed at reinforcing local representation, several ministers have been assigned to their respective home districts. G Parameshwara will oversee Tumakuru, HK Patil has been appointed the district-in-charge minister of Gadag, and KH Muniyappa will be responsible for Bengaluru Rural. Satish Jarkiholi has been given the task of overseeing Belagavi district, while Priyank Kharge assumes charge of Kalaburagi. Similarly, MB Patil will take charge of his home district, Vijayapura, and HC Madeveappa has been entrusted with the responsibility of Mysuru.

Further assignments include Eshwar Khandre overseeing Bidar, N Cheluvarayaswamy appointed as the district-in-charge minister of Mandya, and SS Mallikarjun taking responsibility for Davangere. Meanwhile, Santosh Lad assumes the charge of Dharwad, adding their expertise to the respective regions.

In a notable appointment, senior leader Ramalinga Reddy will be in charge of Ramanagara, while KJ George has been assigned Chikkamagaluru. Shivanand Patil will be responsible for Haveri, B Z Zamir Ahmed Khan has been assigned Vijayanagara, and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will oversee Yadgir. Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will provide oversight for Raichur, and R B Thimmapur has been designated for Bagalkote.

The announcement held its fair share of surprises. Dinesh Gundu Rao, an MLA from the Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru has been given the role of the district in-charge minister for communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, Laxmi Hebbalkar, the MLA from Belagavi in north Karnataka has been entrusted with the crucial task of overseeing Udupi district, another communal hotpsot.

Other appointments include K Venkatesh for Chamarajanagara, Shivaraj Thangadagi for Koppal, D Sudhakar for Chitradurga, B Nagendra for Ballari, K S Rajanna for Hassan, B S Suresh for Kolar, Mankal Vaidya for Uttara Kannada, Madhu Bangarappa for Shivamogga, Dr M C Sudhakar for Chikkaballapura, and N S Boseraju for Kodagu.