Ministers promise to work as per PM Modi’s vision

The ministers, who took charge on Thursday after the biggest reshuffle in Narendra Modi’s Union council of ministers a day earlier, promised to work as per the Prime Minister’s vision for the country.

Anurag Thakur said PM Modi has done terrific work in the last seven years to take India forward. He said he will try to meet the expectations as he took over as the new information and broadcasting minister.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the new civil aviation minister, thanked the PM, Union home minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda as he took charge of his ministry. He promised to carry out all the responsibilities with hard work and determinism.

Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been named as the new petroleum and natural gas minister, said the focus would be to increase the domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. He said they would work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Modi and added he will work in accordance with the Prime Minister’s expectations.

Kiren Rijiju, the new law minister, said his time as the sports minister was memorable, and Modi’s vision of making India a sporting nation will be fulfilled.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took over as the new railway minister, said the ministry is a major part of Modi’s vision. “His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people...that everyone...the common man, farmers, the poor... gets the benefit of the railways. I will work for that vision.”

G Kishan Reddy said under Modi’s guidance, he has taken charge as the minister of state for tourism, culture, and northeast affairs.

Bharati Pravin, who took over as the minister of state for health, expressed her confidence in Modi’s vision for a healthy India.