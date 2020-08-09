MoD to place contracts worth Rs 4 lakh crore to boost self-reliance

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 10:55 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday that the defence ministry will embargo 101 items to give a boost to indigenous defence production in a bid to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative taken by the PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

Singh said that over the 6-7 years the Indian defence industry will get contracts worth almost four lakh crore. The current contract of items that were taken by the tri-services between 2015 and 2020 from the embargo list cost Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

The union defence minister said that the decision to achieve self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector and said the announcement was made early to allow time for the armed forces to acclimatise and also to provide time to domestic industries for preparation.

• Rajnath Singh said that the decision to embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector. Singh said that this presents an opportunity for the nation’s defence industry to manufacture the items in the embargoed list by using their own design or by adopting the technologies developed by the DRDO.

• Rajnath Singh highlighted that the domestic defence industry can expect defence contracts worth Rs 4 lakh crores to be given to them within the next 6-7 years.

Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• Union minister says that the list of embargoed items was made after holding discussions with several stakeholders which included public & private industry members along with the armed forces. The exercise was conducted to assess the current capability and ability to handle demand in the future.

The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• The list of embargoed items include artillery guns, LCH, sonar weapons system, high-tech weapons systems, corvettes, assault rifles, transport aircrafts and armoured fighting vehicles. Check out the full list here.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars & many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services: Defence Minister https://t.co/adSforDvW5 pic.twitter.com/TUBcfthOO6 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

• The office of the defence minister said that the measures will be implemented within 2020 to 2024. The announcement was made early to apprise the Indian defence industry of the need and requirements for India’s armed forces.

The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• The defence ministry also said that the Indian Navy and Air Force will receive items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore from the list of items and the Navy shall receive items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore. The Army is also expected to import wheeled 200 Armoured Fighting Vehicle worth Rs 5,000 crore each whose embargo date is December 2021.

Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period. #AtmanirbharBharat — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore. #AtmanirbharBharat — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• The defence minister also said that the ministry will hand hold the defence industry and co-ordinate a mechanism to make sure that timelines are met for domestic production of the items which are on the embargoed list.

All necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• Singh said the identification of further items which could be added to the embargoed list shall continue.

More such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the DMA in consultation with all stakeholders. A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

• MoD says a capital procurement budget has been announced for the initiative. The capital procurement process is bifurcated between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year with an outlay of Rs 52,000 crore.