Ministry to celebrate iconic week as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
india news

Ministry to celebrate iconic week as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Published on Oct 04, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a year-long celebration.( (Image grab from ICHR website.))
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi

As part of the celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate its iconic week beginning Monday, with several activities planned across the country, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually inaugurate the iconic week themed, “Story Of Pharma @75: Future Opportunities” at 11:30 am on Monday and related week-long activities will be held at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Mohali, the ministry statement said.

Also Read: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Women, kids participate in large numbers at Sukhna Lake cycle rally

“Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) will organise health check up camps and free distribution of first aid kits at 750 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country on October 10th 2021,” the ministry said. It will also conduct Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha where several stakeholders will interact with doctors, health workers, nurses, pharmacists, drug authorities etc for spreading awareness on generic drugs.” These camps will be organised in 74 districts across the country.

