Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Minor gangraped in Bhopal, 3 held; BJP cancels membership of one of the accused
india news

Minor gangraped in Bhopal, 3 held; BJP cancels membership of one of the accused

Police said the minor had come to Bhopal from Agra and was raped in a hotel in the MP capital.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Representational image (HT Archive)

Three persons, including a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bhopal. Police said the minor had come to Bhopal from Agra and was raped in a hotel room in the Madhya Pradesh, capital, according to an ANI report.

Action was taken based on footage from the hotel, said Bhopal superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota.

Following the arrests, the BJP cancelled the primary membership of its Dindori office in-charge Manish Nayak, one of the accused in the case.

RELATED STORIES

According to reports, among those jailed is also a functionary of the Janata Dal (United), identified as Dinesh Awadhiya.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gangrape case bhopal city
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Muslims always expected to prove they don’t stand for violence: Mufti

Assam CM bans private ferries, orders high-level probe into Jorhat boat mishap

Centre asks Bengal govt to provide security to 61 BJP leaders

What Kerala learnt from third outbreak of Nipah virus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP