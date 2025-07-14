Minor girl molested near police station in Bihar's Patna, one held

A shocking case of molestation involving a minor girl has been reported in the Buddha Colony area of Bihar's Patna, just 500 meters away from the local police station, said the police. The accused, a stationery shop owner, allegedly harassed the girl. Buddha Colony police arrested the shop owner, and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. (Representational/ Pixabay)

The incident occurred in Chaudhary Tola, Buddha Colony, where the accused, running a stationery shop, allegedly molested the young girl. After the crime, the victim informed her family, who then lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Buddha Colony police arrested the shop owner, and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. With several high-profile crime incidents reported from Patna and other districts of the State, the Opposition has launched a scathing attack against the NDA government.

On Sunday, unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna's Sultanganj area, police said. The victim, identified as Jitendra Mahato, aged around 58, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

This killing comes close on the heels of the recent murders of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka and another individual in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area.

On the incident, SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said that the man identified as Jitendra Mahato was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Patna, and succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered three bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive and identities of the assailants. FSL teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined.

On the pertaining law and order situation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday claimed there was no organised crime in the State, adding that "it is a bit difficult for the government to stop" murders stemming from personal disputes.

"There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime," Choudhary told ANI.

"If a murder is taking place due to some personal dispute, then it is a bit difficult for the government to stop it. But no organised crime will be allowed to take place in Bihar. This is clear," he added.

On Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack against the NDA government in Bihar over the law and order situation. He asked whether "anyone in the NDA government is willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes."

"And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?" Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

"Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?" he added.