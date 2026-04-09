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Minor protests reported in Kerala polling over bogus vote allegations

Minor protests marred the Kerala Assembly polling as allegations of bogus voting surfaced.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:24 pm IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
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Assembly polling across Kerala progressed largely peacefully, but protests were reported at several booths on Thursday over allegations of bogus voting.

Thiruvananthapuram: A road is decked up with different political flags and banners as voting is underway during the Kerala Assembly elections.(PTI)

A minor scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP activists at Manalur in Thrissur district after UDF candidate T N Prathapan arrived in the area.

According to police, BJP activists prevented people accompanying Prathapan from entering the booth premises, leading to the scuffle.

ALSO READ | Preparations for poll day in full swing in Kerala

In Wadakkanchery, also in Thrissur district, a voter, Sajeev, was unable to cast his vote after election officials informed him that his vote had already been recorded as a postal ballot.

This triggered protests by BJP activists, prompting police intervention.

Although election officials offered to allow him to cast a tender vote, he declined.

In Kalpetta, Wayanad, a polling agent was removed after it was found that she was simultaneously working as an ASHA worker.

ALSO READ | From margins to muscle, BJP’s Kerala push intensifies

In a separate incident in Uduma, Kasaragod, a Congress agent was caught using "smart spectacles" inside a polling booth.

At a polling booth in Badaje, Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, a defect was noticed in a voting machine that recorded more votes than were actually polled.

Polling in all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am.

The crucial elections will decide whether the ruling LDF will secure a straight third term, whether the UDF will make a comeback, or whether the BJP will spring a surprise in an otherwise bipolar contest.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
 
Kerala elections kerala election 2026 kerala assembly kerala election elections
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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