Mint wins best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ prize at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:22 IST

Business daily MINT has won the best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards.

HT Media’s business newspaper Mint won the prestigious prize for the front page of its special edition dated May 24, 2019 following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results last year, which gave the Narendra Modi-led government a second term in power at the Centre.

Hundreds of newspapers and magazines from the Asia Pacific, South Asia and West Asia took part in the competition, which aims to promote the highest standards of publishing in the fields of newspaper and magazine design, infographics, editorial content, marketing, community service and photojournalism.

In the case of Mint’s front page look, the central visual with its fine drawing and deep saffron was striking. The overall look was elegant because of the soft shade. More importantly, the front-page design was simple and easily navigable.