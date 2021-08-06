Mirabai honours truck drivers who gave her free lifts during early training

India’s Olympic Silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai broke down in tears and honoured the truck drivers who provided free lifts from her home to the training centre in Imphal during her early training days at an event in her village home on Thursday.

Since her arrival at home after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 49 kg women’s weightlifting category on July 27, she has been attending many felicitation events.

In most of the events, she as well as her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi mentioned how the truckers had been helping her in reaching her training centre at Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal from her home at Nongpok Kakching village which is about 25 km north east of the capital. She had wanted to meet them once and seek blessing for her success.

At that point of time during her early training, local transport was very limited in her village. So the sand/stone carrying trucks which passed through her village in the early hours of the day on their way to Imphal from Etham Moirangpurel area often provided free lifts to Mirabai.

“Those were the days when I faced a lot of hardship. So I feel like crying when I see the uncles and others here today. What I am today and can stand here before you is due to their help and support,” said Mirabai while thanking the truck drivers.

“I’ve been requesting to arrange such a meeting so that I can seek blessings again for my achievement. I am so happy to meet you all again,” she said.

During Thursday’s event, Mirabai honoured the truck drivers by presenting gifts as a token of appreciation.

The members of the truck association of the area who were present during Thursday’s event also expressed their gratitude to Mirabai for remembering them after winning a medal in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Mirabai, who won the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, became India’s first silver medallist in women’s weightlifting, and second only to Katnam Malleswari to win a medal at the Olympic Games.