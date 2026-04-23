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9 Bolero occupants burnt alive as truck crash triggers fire in UP's Mirzapur; 2 others die in collision

Nine people among the 11 victims were aboard the Bolero and were burnt alive in the crash.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 12:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Poorva Joshi
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At least 11 people died in a multi-vehicle road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Wednesday. The tragedy involved several vehicles, including a truck, a trailer and two four-wheelers, including a Bolero SUV.

Car catches fire after multi-vehicle road accident in Mirzapur.(HT Photo)

The crash took place near Barka Mod under Drummondganj police station area of Mirzapur at 8:20 pm on Wednesday, police said.

4 children among those dead

Nine people among the victims were aboard the Bolero and were burnt alive in the crash. Four children were among the occupants of this vehicle. Apart from them, a truck driver was killed and the body of the Swift car driver remains trapped inside, taking the total toll to 11.

According to preliminary reports, a truck crashed into the Bolero, the Swift car and a trailer, triggering both four wheelers to catch on fire.

"A truck collided from behind with a Swift car and a Bolero and a trailer. Due to collision, the Bolero and the Swift caught fire," the police said in a statement.

 
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Home / India News / 9 Bolero occupants burnt alive as truck crash triggers fire in UP's Mirzapur; 2 others die in collision
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