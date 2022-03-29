Misappropriation of 59 tonnes of beef: Police launch probe

Kalaburagi police have ordered a probe into alleged misappropriation in disposal of 59 tonnes of beef seized as part of an investigation. It was alleged that the police personnel who seized the beef were involved in the case.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer has been appointed by the district police to submit a report on the same. Kalaburagi police commissioner YS Ravikumar told HT that it was alleged in a complaint lodged by an activist that there were some discrepancies in the record of the amount of beef was disposed.

The commissioner said whether there was any misappropriation, if found to be true, details of how it was done will be available after the probe.

Sixty one tonnes of illegally stored beef were seized by police in September 2021 from Taj Cold Storage in the district. “For storing beef there were certain procedures to be followed, which was not done in this case. Following this, a committee was set up, which included officials of police, ventilatory department officials and health department officials. They were tasked with disposing of this beef with court permission,” said Ravikumar.

The disposal took place in December 2021. Earlier this month, animal rights activist Hunachiraya Moragi has lodged a complaint to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and higher officials of the police department, alleging that misappropriation in the disposal. It is alleged that police have illegally disposed of the seized beef from the cold storage without the consent of the court.

“The allegation is that the entire was stock of the beef was not destroyed and some was misappropriated. We will wait for the report and action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

In another incident, Bantwal town police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday arrested a person on the allegation of transporting beef in a motorbike and attempting to sell it without obtaining required permits. The man in custody, identified as Muhammad Mustafa (31), was arrested near Goodinabali railway station. The police took possession of the motorbike belonging to the accused and about 18 kg beef was found in his possession.

Under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed in the legislative council in September, ensuring an almost blanket beef ban in the state. The anti-cow slaughter bill was passed in the legislative assembly in December. Terming cow slaughter as a cognizable offence, violators can attract three to seven years of imprisonment. While a penalty between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh can be levied for the first offence, second and subsequent offences can attract penalties ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

