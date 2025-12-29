‘Misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises over ‘biggest fugitives’ remark in video with Vijay Mallya

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has issued a public apology after a video of him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral. The clip prompted sharp reactions over a remark describing the duo as the “biggest fugitives of India”. Former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi issues apology after video with 'biggest fugitives of India' remark goes viral (File photo/AFP)

Responding to the outrage, Lalit Modi took to X to express regret, saying his statement had been misunderstood and was not intended in the manner it was perceived.

He also apologised to the Indian government, saying, “I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Lalit Modi's post read.

What's the controversy

The backlash began after Lalit Modi shared photos and videos from Vijay Mallya’s 70th birthday celebrations in London. In one post on X, he described the event as a special occasion. “Lalit Modi's 'Glorious Evening' For Vijay Mallya's 70th Birthday In London,” Lalit Modi wrote.

One purported video from the event, shared on social media, showed Lalit Modi and Mallya at a private celebration in London

In the clip, he referred to himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”. The caption accompanying the video read: “Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya.”

The clip soon went viral, triggering strong reactions from social media users.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are facing cases related to alleged financial irregularities in India. They have denied the allegations against them.

MEA reacts

Following the viral video, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that the government remains committed to bringing fugitives wanted in India back to face trial.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the process involves multiple legal layers but stressed that efforts are ongoing.

“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India, return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on,” Jaiswal said.

He further added that there are “several layers of legalities involved but we remain committed to bring them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here.”

Ealier last week, Union minister of state in the ministry of external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on also called for the swift return of businessman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya.