‘Biggest fugitives of India’: Lalit Modi shares Vijay Mallya birthday video

Lalit Modi on Monday shared a video from Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebrations on social media, in which he appeared to mock themselves by referring to himself and Mallya as the two “biggest fugitives”. Lalit Modi on Monday shared a video from Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebrations on social media(Instagram/Lalit Modi)

In the video, Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League, is heard saying, “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India.”

He captioned the Instagram post, “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy.”

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi also hosted a pre-birthday bash for his friend, businessman Vijay Mallya, at his London residence. The event was attended by several guests, including Indian entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

International photographer Jim Rydell shared details of the gathering on social media, posting, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre 70th Birthday party in honor of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home,” along with a photograph of the two posing together.

Responding to the post, Lalit Modi wrote, “Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya pre birthday bash at my house,” which Mallya later reposted.

Rydell also shared the invitation card for the event on Instagram, which read, “RIMA & LALIT INVITE YOU TO A GLAMOROUS EVENING IN HONOUR OF THEIR DEAR FRIEND VIJAY MALLYA CELEBRATING THE KING OF GOOD TIMES.” The gathering was hosted on December 16 at Belgrave Square in London.

Vijay Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender in January 2019 by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges, he left India in March 2016.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership linked to the Indian Premier League. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Modi manipulated the process of assigning IPL broadcast rights in 2009, reportedly in exchange for kickbacks exceeding ₹125 crore.