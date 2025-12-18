Lalit Modi hosts Vijay Mallya’s pre-70th birthday party at London home, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among guests

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi hosted a star-studded pre-birthday bash for his friend and former businessman Vijay Mallya at his London home. Several guests attended the event, including Indian entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya enjoying at a party. (File Photo)

International photographer Jim Rydell tweeted, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre 70th Birthday party in honor of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home.” Rydell also shared a photo of the duo posing for the camera.

Reacting, Lalit Modi replied, “Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya pre birthday bash at my house.” Mallya later retweeted the post.

On Instagram, Rydell shared the invitation card for the pre-birthday bash. It read, “RIMA & LALIT INVITE YOU TO A GLAMOROUS EVENING IN HONOUR OF THEIR DEAR FRIEND VIJAY MALLYA CELEBRATING THE KING OF GOOD TIMES.” The event was hosted on December 16 at Belgrave Square in London.

Who attended the event?

Rydell further shared a series of pictures on Instagram in a post captioned, “Wonderful pre 70th Birthday Celebration of Vijay Mallya hosted by Lalik K Modi & Rima at Lalit’s spectacular home in London.”

The pictures feature people from diverse backgrounds, including Bengaluru billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, renowned actor Idris Elba, and famous fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was photographed in two pictures: one with Manoviraj Khosla and another in conversation with Idris Elba.

Earlier this month, Lalit Modi celebrated his own birthday at a high-end London club. For his 63rd birthday, he hosted the party at Maddox Club in London's Mayfair.

"What a beautiful dancing weekend with friends and family over my birthday. What a party you organised @rima1b the love of my life," Modi wrote on social media as he shared visuals from the celebrations. Among others, Mallya also joined the party.

Vijay Mallya, born in 1955, celebrates his birthday on December 18.