Lalit Modi parties with Vijay Mallya at London club where table bookings start at 1 lakh

Lalit Modi celebrated his birthday in London over the weekend with a colourful party with his friends. The former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief, who turned 63, shared videos and photos from the celebrations. Among the guests was Vijay Mallya who is also based in London. Lalit Modi has described Vijay Mallya has his "dear friend".(@LalitKModi/X)

"What a beautiful dancing weekend with friends and family over my birthday. What a party you organised @rima1b the love of my life," Modi wrote on Instagram, where he shared several videos of the party.

The party was held at Maddox Club in London's Mayfair, where the table price starts from £1,000 ( ₹1.18 lakh) as minimum spend. Modi shared clips of him cutting a cake as well as dancing with his friends. The videos had a custom song with the words “Happy birthday, Lalit. King of smiles”.

In July this year too, Lalit Modi shared snippets of one of his London parties. The video showed him indulging in a karaoke session with Vijay Mallya. dished out a karaoke performance. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle too attended the party. Modi in the past has described Mallya has a “good friend”. Mallya, too, has called Modi his “dearest friend”.

Lalit Modi calls Vijay Mallya his ‘dear friend’

Both Modi and Mallya have appeared on influencer Raj Shamani's podcast in separate episodes. After Mallya's podcast, Modi praised the former Kingfisher Airlines and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chief for “believing in his dreams” and for backing IPL from the start.

"He was the first person to support me making the #IPL blindly. Also was its biggest sponsor and has since day one been its most loyal ardent fan and followers. For which I will always be grateful,” Lalit Modi wrote on X in June.