Mishra reviews implementation of G20 Summit Delhi Declaration

Principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the progress made in implementation of the G20 New Delhi Leader’s Declaration. During the meeting, preparations for the G20 Virtual Summit and the Voice of Global South Summit 2.0 were also reviewed, officials familiar with the matter said.

Discussing the upcoming G20 Virtual Summit, PK Mishra highlighted the need for “prompt dissemination of information” to all member-states and guest countries (PTI)

Mishra said a “high-level monitoring mechanism” will be set up to regularly oversee the implementation of the Declaration, according to a government official aware of the development.

As part of the ongoing efforts, a series of seven webinars have been proposed to be organised with the respective ministries taking the lead and involving all relevant departments, said the government statement.

“Seven webinars covering major themes are proposed to be organised for dissemination and effective implementation and a seminar to engage various think-tanks from across the country in a bid to gather insights from area experts on the effective implementation of the New Delhi Leader’s Declaration is also being chalked out,” the government official quoted above said after the meeting.

Discussing the upcoming G20 Virtual Summit, Mishra highlighted the need for “prompt dissemination of information” to all member-states and guest countries. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed Mishra on the preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is scheduled to be held in November 2023.

The meeting was attended by Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, senior officers from external affairs ministry and the department of economic affairs among others.

The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was unanimously adopted during the 18th G20 Leaders Summit on 9-10 September 2023 and it addressed diverse global issues.