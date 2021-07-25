‘Misinterpreted,’ says Bengal transport minister as Guv, CM not in VIP list of people who can use beacons

The West Bengal government on Friday issued a fresh list of VIPs and officials who are eligible to use beacons lights atop their vehicles. However, missing from the new list are dignitaries such as the state’s chief minister, the Governor, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court and the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, among others.

“The chief minister, Governor and other dignitaries are above this list. This list only defines who are in emergency and disaster management duties. CM, Governor, Chief Justice will also have a red beacon light. The notification is being misinterpreted,” Firhad Hakim, state transport minister told the media.

A senior official of the state transport department said that the new list was issued to check the misuse of beacons. This comes days after the police detected a few cases wherein imposters were found to have been using beacons.

In June, the Kolkata Police busted a fake vaccination racket being run by a man who was masquerading as an IAS officer. Thereafter, a few others were arrested for illegally using beacon lights.

The new list of VIPs of those who can use beacon lights atop their vehicle include ministers, the chief secretary, the director-general of police and fire brigade, municipal commissioners, superintendents of police and district magistrates, among others.

“The state government is hereby pleased to notify… the general public that the vehicles of the following authorities, while on duty, are designated for the emergency and disaster management duties and are allowed to use the light on top of their vehicle in the state,” the notification read.

A senior official of the state transport department also said that the notification didn’t specify which colour of beacon lights the dignitaries would use.

“This government does not believe in rule of law. The NHRC report has also pointed out this fact and has said that it is the Law of the Ruler that exists in the state. The officers know this and act in a similar manner,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.