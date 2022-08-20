‘Misrepresentation of facts’: J&K govt dismisses row over electoral roll

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday dismissed the row over the likely addition of 2.5 million names to the J&K electoral roll, terming it a “misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests”.

The J&K government’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations issued a clarification in a statement saying that the revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory.

“(The) increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as on 1.10.2022 or earlier,” said the statement.

“There have been media reports that more than 25 lakh additions will be there in the electoral rolls…This is a misrepresentation of facts, which is being spread by the vested interests,” it said.

Chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls – a process seen by analysts as a preparatory move for the region’s first assembly election in eight years – is likely to add around 2.5 million voters.

The jump, he explained, was because the exercise was being held after three years, a period in which the region’s special status was scrapped. This allowed the inclusion of ‘ordinary residents’ – and not just permanent residents – in the electoral rolls.

The CEO’s statement stirred a hornet’s nest in J&K with former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti terming it the “last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy” saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to “change demography in J&K as it attempts to bring 2.5 million outside votes through backdoor.”

The National Conference called the inclusion of outside voters in J&K electoral rolls as “clear-cut de-franchising.” NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the development on August 22.

The government, in response, has not commented on the allegations of registration of non-local voters but issued figures saying that the increase of over 1 million is mainly due to those who attained the age of 18 years.

“Number of electors as published in the special summary revision of J&K in 2011 was 66,00,921; and the number of electors as on today in the electoral roll of J&K is 76,02,397. This increase is mainly due to the new voters , who attained the age of 18 years,” the statement said.

It said that the summary revision enables young eligible persons to register themselves as voters. “ Besides, it also allows a person who has changed his ordinary place of residence to enroll at a new location by getting himself deleted at the old location,” the government said.

It also said that there is no change in rules regarding buying of property and jobs in the government of J&K and have no link to representation of voters or otherwise.