Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Missing woman farmer leader’s body parts found in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti

    Police superintendent Rahul Bhati said the accused, Suraj Verma, was taken into custody after the farmer leader’s husband named him as a suspect

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 2:17 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti recovered parts of a 25-year-old woman farmer leader’s body in a forest on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after she went missing, investigators said on Thursday.

    The farmer leader went missing on February 17. (Shutterstock)
    The farmer leader went missing on February 17. (Shutterstock)

    A police officer said Anchal Mishra, a mother of two, was the district president of the women’s wing of a non-political farmers’ union. She went missing on February 17 after leaving home to attend a meeting in Bhinga. Her husband, Santosh Mishra, lodged a missing persons complaint on February 19.

    The investigators traced the last location of her mobile phone to the forest in the Kakardari range and found her skull, jawbone, and spine. Her clothes and shoes were discovered some distance away.

    Police superintendent Rahul Bhati said the accused, Suraj Verma, was taken into custody after Santosh Mishra named him as a suspect. Verma allegedly confessed to killing Anchal Mishra. Based on his interrogation, the police recovered the remains.

    Police said Anchal Mishra and Verma had been in contact for three to four months and were allegedly in a relationship. Bhati said Verma claimed Anchal Mishra had been demanding money and allegedly threatening to lodge a police station complaint if he refused, which he described as blackmail.

    “On February 17, Verma took her to the forest and strangled her. He then hid the body there,” Bhati said. Investigators believe wild animals left only skeletal remains of her body. They said Verma has a criminal history and faces seven cases.

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest US Iran News Live South Africa vs New Zealand Live, at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Missing Woman Farmer Leader’s Body Parts Found In Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes