Missing woman's body, chopped into pieces, found in Jharkhand

A 45-year-old woman's body, chopped into six pieces, was found buried in the bank of a river in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The body, identified as that of Sona Marandi who was missing since February 24, was recovered from the bank of Bansloi river near Rangatola under Amrapara police station area.

In-charge of the police station, Manoj Kumar said that villagers informed the police after noticing a severed leg there.

The police started digging the spot and after more than three hours, the woman's severed head, torso, hands and legs were found.

Manoj Hansda of Bhatikandar village under the same police station identified the body as that of her mother Sona Hansda.

He reported to the police on March 3 that his mother went missing on February 24.

The body parts were sent for post-mortem examination and investigations started on the matter, police said.

