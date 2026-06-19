The whereabouts of a 25-year-old man belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada town remain unknown after nearly 40 days, even as his family members alleged that police might have killed him with custodial torture, while the opposition YSR Congress Party demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Missing Andhra man’s mother suspects his custodial murder

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As the issue began snowballing into a major controversy, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night ordered a comprehensive probe by senior IPS officer and East Godavari superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore, besides suspending inspector of police Krishna Lanka SSV Nagaraju.

An official statement from the CMO said the government has taken the disappearance of Gade Sai Krishna seriously. “The chief minister ordered suspension of inspector Nagaraju from the police station concerned in this matter,” the statement said.

On Thursday, the investigating officer visited Krishna Lanka police station and made inquiries about the whole case. “Narasimha Kishore collected crucial evidence and will submit a report to the government shortly,” an official privy to the matter said.

Sai Krishna’s mother Gade Vijayalakshmi told reporters that her son was picked up by Krishna Lanka police in NTR district from Markapuram in Prakasam district on May 9 and has been missing since.

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{{^usCountry}} “I spent weeks approaching various police officers in Vijayawada seeking information. Despite repeated visits to police stations, I could not get any clarity regarding my son’s whereabouts,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I spent weeks approaching various police officers in Vijayawada seeking information. Despite repeated visits to police stations, I could not get any clarity regarding my son’s whereabouts,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With no response forthcoming, she approached the high court through a habeas corpus petition on June 4 seeking directions to trace and produce her son before the court or his mortal remains, if he was no longer alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With no response forthcoming, she approached the high court through a habeas corpus petition on June 4 seeking directions to trace and produce her son before the court or his mortal remains, if he was no longer alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The high court subsequently directed the Krishna Lanka police inspector to locate Sai Krishna and produce him before the court concerned by June 15. “When the case came up for hearing again on June 15, the state government’s counsel informed the high court that Sai Krishna’s whereabouts were unknown and that steps were being taken to trace him and produce him before the court,” Vijayalakshmi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high court subsequently directed the Krishna Lanka police inspector to locate Sai Krishna and produce him before the court concerned by June 15. “When the case came up for hearing again on June 15, the state government’s counsel informed the high court that Sai Krishna’s whereabouts were unknown and that steps were being taken to trace him and produce him before the court,” Vijayalakshmi said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government subsequently sought two weeks’ time to ascertain Sai Krishna’s whereabouts, a request accepted by the court, which directed authorities to produce him on June 29.

Vijayalakshmi suspected that the police might have killed her son with custodial torture and the police were deliberately covering up the facts. “Show me my son or at least his ashes,” she demanded.

She alleged that the police were trying to project her son as a repeat offender facing investigation in various cases. “It is a false allegation. Let them show the FIRs against him,” she said.

On Thursday, YSR Congress Party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sai Krishna’s residence at Krishna Lanka.

Speaking to reporters later, Jagan said the incident had exposed the alarming state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. “Suspension of an inspector alone was not enough. Murder charges should be framed against all those involved,” he demanded.

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Jagan alleged that officials at various levels had failed to act despite complaints and warning signs. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident. “Only an independent investigation could reveal the full truth, identify everyone involved, and establish accountability,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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