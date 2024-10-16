'Mixed urine in flour...': Police arrest domestic help in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik

The Ghaziabad police have arrested a woman for allegedly mixing urine while preparing flour dough for her employers in the city's Crossings Republik locality. Ghaziabad: The woman works as a domestic help in the posh society.

The woman works as a domestic help in the posh society. The police said they had received a complaint from her employers that she had mixed urine while making flour dough for chapatis.

ACP Lipi Nagayach said the woman, identified as Reena, was arrested on October 15.

"On 14th October, a written complaint was lodged at Crossings Republik PS by a complainant that a domestic help at her flat, Reena mixed urine to make flour dough. A case under relevant sections was registered at the PS. Teams were formed to arrest the accused. She was arrested from GH-7 society on 15th October. Further action is being undertaken," she said.

The police are investigating the matter.

‘Spit in rotis’

Recently, a purported video showing a teenager spitting on bread at an eatery in Saharanpur district had gone viral on social media.

The owner of the eatery was arrested. The minor employee was also apprehended.

"The incident took place at the eatery named Dastarkhwan, located near the Grassmarket in Chhutmalpur town under the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction. A minor employee at the hotel was seen spitting on the bread while preparing it, and this video was circulated on social media," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The police had registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'.