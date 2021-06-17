Miyazaki: All you need to know about the world's most expensive mango variety

A couple in Madhya Pradesh has deployed security guards and guard dogs to protect a very rare crop in India - the Miyazaki mango grown primarily in Japan. The couple says that they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train.

The mango is popular for its different appearance and colour than the usual mango varieties which are popular in India and Southeast Asia. The couple in Madhya Pradesh said that the fruit was ruby-coloured. These mangoes are also known as "Egg of the Sun" (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese).

These mangoes are grown in Miyazaki city (hence the name) in Japan's Kyushu prefecture. These mangoes are over 350g in weight and have 15% or higher sugar content.

Here is everything you need to know about the exquisite variety of mangoes from Japan:

According to Miyazaki local products and trade promotion centre in Japan, these mangoes are grown during the peak harvest between April and August.

Miyazaki mangoes are among the most expensive in the world and sold at ₹ 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year, according to the Japanese media reports.

The Miyazaki is a type of "irwin" mango which is different from the yellow "pelican mango" widely grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Japanese trade promotion centre.

Miyazaki's mangoes are shipped all over Japan, and their production volume is second in Japan after Okinawa.

These mangoes are rich in antioxidant and contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which is great for people that need help with tired eyes, the rade promotion centre said. They also help in preventing the reduced vision.

Local news reports say that the production of mangoes started in Miyazaki in late 70s and early 80s. The city's warm weather, long hours of sunlight and abundant rain made it possible for the farmers in Miyazaki to go for mango farming, the reports said. It is now the dominant produce here.

The Miyazaki mangoes undergo a strict checking and testing before exported across the island nation. Those which pass the highest quality standard, are called "Eggs of the Sun".

These mangoes are often flaming red and their shape looks like dinosaur eggs.

