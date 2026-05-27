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Mizoam tourism department's staff association defends Lalrodingi's reappointment as director

Mizoam tourism department's staff association defends Lalrodingi's reappointment as director

Published on: May 27, 2026 04:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, The Mizoram Tourism Service Association, representing officers and staffers of the tourism department, on Wednesday backed the state government's decision to engage retired official R Lalrodingi as the director of the department.

Mizoam tourism department's staff association defends Lalrodingi's reappointment as director

Mizoram's influential student organisation, Mizo Zirlai Pawl , has accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of blatant favouritism over the re-engagement of Lalrodingi as the tourism director following her superannuation.

In a statement, the association expressed deep regret over an agitation by a student organisation blocking officers and staff from entering the Directorate of Tourism, halting official work.

It said the state government decided to appoint Lalrodingi as the director of the tourism department as it understood the difficulties the department faced, and welcomed the order.

The association clarified that Lalrodingi's appointment would neither block promotions of joint directors and other officers nor affect job prospects for the educated youth.

"The director's post can't be filled through direct recruitment. Instead, it is a promotional post filled sequentially only after a joint director completes the required qualifying service," the statement said, adding that only candidates with Tourism and Hospitality specialisation are eligible for feeder posts within the department.

It noted that Lalrodingi had been handling the dual responsibilities of OSD to the chief minister and tourism director since February 9, 2024.

The present arrangement, it said, is merely a continuation of a stopgap arrangement due to the absence of eligible officers to occupy the director's post.

"Her experience and expertise are still greatly needed as the department is currently undertaking several new initiatives," the statement said.

Defending the government's decision to re-employ a retired official, the MTSA pointed out that both the Central and state governments frequently reappoint retired personnel when necessary in the public interest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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