Mizoram accuses Assam Police of abducting worker, fresh row erupts

Silchar: Mizoram on Thursday accused Assam Police of abducting a JCB vehicle operator at gunpoint from the disputed border, which witnessed violent clashes between forces of both sides in July this year.

Assam, however, denied the allegation and accused the small northeastern state of constructing camps on the former’s land.

In a letter to Assam’s Hailakandi deputy commissioner Roshan Kumar Jha, deputy commissioner of Mizoram’s Kolashib district, Dr H Lalthlangliana, appealed for cooperation from the neighbouring state in the matter.

“It has been brought to my notice based on a reliable report that Assam police officials wearing commando uniform blindfolded and kidnapped a JCB operator from our side with a gun pointed to his head. He was then dragged by the river, ripped off his clothes and threatened for his life. His mobile phone along with JCB keys were taken by Assam Police.This is considered to be a setback towards the initiatives for peace until now,” the letter read.

Lalthlangliana also urged Assam officials to return the items allegedly taken away by Assam police to the earth excavator operator at the earliest.

“I urge for your immediate intervention as district magistrate into the situation and to take necessary action towards these perpetrators. Take initiative to return the items taken away by the Assam Police to the JCB Owner and operator at the earliest. I look forward to your positive response and also request your kind cooperation to maintain peace and order at the interstate border,” he wrote.

Refuting the allegations, Hailakandi district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay said: “Our police officials did not harm anyone and there is no question of kidnapping any Mizo citizen at gunpoint. Mizoram is trying to mislead by spreading lies. I think they should stop acting this way at such a crucial time when people are angry and upset.”

Accusing Mizoram of constructing camps on the former’s land since August 26, the SP said repeated letters to the Kolashib administration in this regard elicited no response, prompting the police to use force to stop the work.

“On August 26, we noticed two camps constructed by Mizoram on our land at Dholakhal area under Bilaipur Police station. Along with me, DC and forest officials of Hailakandi wrote letters to Kolashib district administration of Mizoram, but no response came. They again started constructing new camps using a JCB excavator which we the stopped because it was happening on our land,” he said.

Tension along the Mizoram-Assam border in Hailakandi district erupted in June this year after Assam Police allegedly took control over an area known as Aitlang hnar, accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching on its territory.

Last week, Assam Police had objected to the construction of a bridge, by Mizoram, in Hailakandi district and forcefully stopped the work. Mizoram registered a case of theft against Assam Police but later withdrew the case after Assam returned the seized materials.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6km-long disputed border. Police forces of the two states fought a pitched gun battle at a disputed border in southern Assam on July 26, in which six Assam policemen and a civilian died. Assam claimed Mizoram police opened fire on its forces who objected to a road being constructed by Mizoram on a patch of forested land it claims. Mizoram claimed the land belongs to it.

Tensions flared up immediately but eased after central intervention.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules Assam and the Mizo National Front, a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, is in power in Mizoram.