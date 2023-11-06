Mizoram Assembly election: A look at key candidates and constituencies

Mizoram is gearing up for polls on Tuesday as over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates in the state. The northeastern state is witnessing tight contest between the regional Mizo National Front (MNF) - which is currently leading the state, the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mizoram is set to go to polls on November 7(PTI)

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations, reported PTI.

Here are the list of key candidates and their constituencies:

Zoramthanga, MNF

MNF leader and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga is one of the most prominent faces in the assembly election this year. He will be contesting from the Aizawl East-I seat and is up against Congress candidate Lalsanglura Ralte ZPM's Lalthansanga - who is the party's vice-president.

In 2018, Zoramthanga secured 42.9 percent votes defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga who got 30 percent votes, and Congress' K Vanlalrawna who managed to get 24.5 percent votes.

Lalsawta, Congress

Another key candidate in the Mizoram polls is the state Congress chief Lalsawta who will contest from Aizawl West-III. He will be contesting against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

Lalsawta - who has been the finance minister of Mizoram till 2018 - won the state elections in 2008 and 2013 from Aizawl East-II. However, he lost the seat to MNF's Robert Romawia Royte in 2018. While MNF won the seat with 41.4 percent votes, Lalsawta remained restricted to only 26.9 percent votes.

Lalduhoma, ZPM

ZPM founder Lalduhoma is another key contestant in the Mizoram assembly elections. He will be contesting from the Serchhip constituency against Congress' R Vanlaltluanga and MNF's debutant candidate J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.

In 2018, Lalduhoma won from the Aizawl West-1 but he chose to represent Serchhip. He is a former IPS officer who was also part of the security of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vanlalhmuaka, BJP

BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting from the Dampa constituency - a key seat for the saffron party as this was the only seat that it was able to bag in 2018. Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress' Lalhmingthanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalsailova.

Tawnluia, MNF and Mizoram deputy CM

Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia who is also the MNF vice president will be contesting from the Tuichang constituency. Aged 80, he is the oldest candidate in the fray. Tawnluia will be contesting the election against ZPM's W Chhuanawma.

2018 assembly election result

In 2018, MNF bagged 26 of the 40 member-assembly seats, while the ZPM got eight seats. The Congress had bagged five seats and the BJP managed to win one seat.