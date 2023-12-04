Mizoram election results 2023: ZPM fights back, defeats deputy CM Tawnluia of MNF. Latest updates

The Zoram People's Movement or ZPM, the opposition party, was ahead of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) as the initial trends poured in for the Mizoram assembly election results 2023 on Monday morning. The ZPM edged past the MNF after very early trends showed that chief minister Zoramthanga's party was leading as the counting of ballot papers was underway.

Mizoram election results 2023: Takeaways from early trends

According to the Election Commission of India data, initial trends showed the MNF was ahead in 28 seats, while the MNF was leading in 8 seats.

Chief minister Zoramthanga was trailing Zoram Peoples Movement candidate Lalthansanga by 640 votes in Aizawl East I seat.

In Tuichang, ZPM’s W Chhuanawma defeated MNF’s Tawnluia, who is the present deputy chief minister, by a margin of 909 votes.

The ECI data showed the BJP was leading in three seats, while the Congress was ahead in one seat.

The counting of votes for the 40 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am. The counting was being held in 13 centres.

Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

Besides three counting centres in the Aizawl district, which has 12 assembly constituencies, one centre each has been set up in the 10 other districts, he said.

In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted, he added.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots, the official said.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but the majority indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority.

In the last assembly elections, held in 2018, the MNF had won 26 seats and the ZPM secured eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The BJP had won one seat.

Tawnluia, deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram

