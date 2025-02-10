Mizoram State Election Commission rejects poll code violation case against CM

AIZWAL: Mizoram’s State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday rejected a complaint that chief minister Lalduhoma organised a campaign meeting in connection with the local body elections in the state at his official bungalow in violation of norms, people familiar with the matter said. (X/CMOMizoram)

Mizo National Front (MNF) general secretary J Rosangpuia filed the complaint on February 6 in which he accused the chief minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the local and village council elections on February 12.

Rosangpuia alleged that Lalduhoma organised a campaign meeting with candidates and party workers at the CM’s bungalow and announced new government programmes in an attempt to influence voters ahead of the February 12 elections.

Chief minister Lalduhoma had contested the allegations, claiming that the meeting at his residence wasn’t in context of the elections. “There are many ongoing government projects which need to be addressed to the people of Mizoram. I have made statements only related to these projects and not to garner votes,” Lalduhoma said in his response to SEC.

MNF secretary Lalawmpuia said they had the evidence to back up their allegation. “We have all the documents and photo proof that the chief minister violated the Model Code of Conduct, but there’s no one to blame. Government institutions are at the mercy of the chief minister and the ruling party,” Lalawmpuia said.

Elections to 544 village councils in nine districts barring three autonomous district councils in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts and 111 local councils within Aizawl Municipal Corporation and Lunglei Municipal Council are scheduled to be held on February 12.