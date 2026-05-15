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MK Stalin seeks NEET cancellation, ordinance for Class 12-based admissions

Stalin observed that NEET had, from the very beginning, disadvantaged students from poor and rural backgrounds.

Published on: May 15, 2026 02:20 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the NEET-UG examination for the 2026-27 academic year and promulgate an ordinance allowing states to admit medical students based on Class 12 marks in the wake of the latest question paper leak controversy.

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (X)

Taking cognisance of the alleged NEET paper leak earlier this week, Stalin said the incident had once again exposed the “systemic flaws” in the examination system and asserted that such irregularities were not unprecedented.

Referring to the pre-NEET era, he recalled that the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) in 2015 had also witnessed irregularities, including question paper leaks through Bluetooth devices, following which the Supreme Court cancelled the examination and ordered a re-test.

He further said that in the last 10 years, several irregularities and allegations relating to question paper leaks had surfaced during NEET examinations, but no re-examination was conducted in 2016-17.

Observing that NEET had, from the very beginning, disadvantaged students from poor and rural backgrounds, Stalin said, “while being called a merit-based examination, it remains an examination for the wealthy, driven by coaching centres as a money-making business”.

“The NEET Examination for the 2026-27 academic year should be cancelled and the State governments should be allowed to fill medical course seats based on school board examination marks,” he said.

With Parliament currently not in session, Stalin urged the Centre to amend Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and promulgate an ordinance under Article 123 of the Constitution to enable states to conduct admissions without NEET.

“The Prime Minister should accept this request and ensure the future of lakhs of youth, especially rural, backward and poor students,” he said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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