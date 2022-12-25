Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mob attack at Christmas event in Uttarakhand over ‘forced conversion’: Report

Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:22 AM IST

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday.

ANI |

The Uttarakhand police on Saturday registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths at a Christmas programme in Uttarkashi district, alleging "forced conversion".

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday.

"In the cross FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted," Kumar told ANI.

The DGP told that cross FIR has been registered on the complaint of both parties and the police are probing the matter.

