Home / India News / Mob beats up pastor in C’garh; raises slogans against religious conversion
Mob beats up pastor in C’garh; raises slogans against religious conversion

The accused also vandalised Kawalsingh Paraste’s house, and threatened his family before fleeing. Kabirdham Police said the incident took place at around 1pm on Sunday in Polami village under Kukdur police station limits
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Unidentified persons also vandalised Kawalsingh Paraste’s house in Kabirdham district on Sunday afternoon. (Sourced)

Unidentified persons allegedly beat up a 25-year-old pastor and his family over charges of forced conversion in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The accused also vandalised Kawalsingh Paraste’s house in Polami village around 1pm, and threatened his family before fleeing, said Kabirdham Police.

“Paraste, a pastor residing in the village, said some people came to his house when Sunday prayers were going on and started vandalising the house. They later assaulted him and his family members,” Kabirdham superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

Police said the attackers were heard raising slogans to stop religious conversion. “We have identified some people and a case has been registered. A search for the accused is on ,” said Garg.

President of Chhattisgarh’s Christian Forum, Arun Pannalal, accused the police and the state government of not taking appropriate action in cases of attacks on Christian places of worship. “ We condemn the incident and appeal to the police to take action against the accused who are still absconding, ” he said.

He added that the forum will file a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court with all evidence of police’s inaction in recent cases of vandalism of churches in different districts of the state.

